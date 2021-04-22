Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,122 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 343,120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 83.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

