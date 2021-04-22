Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.