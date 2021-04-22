Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BMWYY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMWYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $36.99.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

