Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLTDF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flow Traders in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Flow Traders in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Flow Traders from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Flow Traders alerts:

FLTDF stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.54. Flow Traders has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $45.82.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Flow Traders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Traders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.