Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $2.30 price objective on shares of Osino Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Osino Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

Shares of Osino Resources stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Osino Resources has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.