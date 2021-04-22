S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SCPPF. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

S4 Capital stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

