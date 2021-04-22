Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,073 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,119% compared to the average daily volume of 88 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.20.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,161,000 after acquiring an additional 292,388 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,897,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,362,000 after buying an additional 73,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,812,000 after buying an additional 48,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 817,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $155.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.