First Command Bank Makes New Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

ILF stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.