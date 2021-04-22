First Command Bank Takes $41,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

First Command Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

BSCO stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

