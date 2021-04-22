Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 8,300 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 360.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,196,000 after buying an additional 170,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after buying an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,401,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,592,000 after buying an additional 59,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.72.

SEDG opened at $255.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.59, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.95 and a 200 day moving average of $287.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.99 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

