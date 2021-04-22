Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 284.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAX opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.91. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.54.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

