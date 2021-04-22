Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $263.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.35. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

