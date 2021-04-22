JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Target Price to $196.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $196.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.41.

NYSE CLX opened at $195.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.30 and its 200-day moving average is $198.88.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $65,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 89.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 25.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 253.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

