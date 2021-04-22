Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

HPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of HPP stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.