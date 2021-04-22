FY2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Increased by KeyCorp

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLR. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

CLR stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

