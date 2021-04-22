FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Lifted by Analyst

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Stock analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.80. G.Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

ROK opened at $267.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $164.10 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $1,342,726 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.