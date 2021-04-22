PDS Planning Inc Purchases New Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Sony by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,665,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $3,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNE opened at $108.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.98. Sony Co. has a 12 month low of $56.65 and a 12 month high of $118.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

