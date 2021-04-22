PDS Planning Inc Purchases New Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Sony by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,665,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $3,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SNE opened at $108.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.98. Sony Co. has a 12 month low of $56.65 and a 12 month high of $118.50.
SNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.
Sony Company Profile
Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
