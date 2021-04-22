PDS Planning Inc Buys Shares of 1,027 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $274.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $170.89 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.53.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

