Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 143,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Amdocs by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 46,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $77.21 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

