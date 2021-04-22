LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,695,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after buying an additional 246,434 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,126,000 after acquiring an additional 176,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,853,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $108.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.05.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

