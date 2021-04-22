IFG Advisory LLC Sells 231 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

NYSE:EMN opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $119.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

