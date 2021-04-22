Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 202.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average is $65.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $70.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.