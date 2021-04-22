Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $58,000 Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $55.23.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

