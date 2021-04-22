North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in DaVita by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 1,723.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,221 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $113.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.19. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.