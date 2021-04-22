Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,099,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $98.01 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $98.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $86.41.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

