Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $139.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $139.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

