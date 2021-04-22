Busey Wealth Management Sells 984 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMP. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

