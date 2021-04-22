Busey Wealth Management Sells 254 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $78,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 607.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,796,000 after acquiring an additional 836,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $71.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average is $66.10. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

