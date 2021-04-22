Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.48.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $219.36 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of -185.90 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.