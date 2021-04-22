Brokerages Set Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) PT at $13.33

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYBX. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

SYBX opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synlogic by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 74,574 shares during the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

