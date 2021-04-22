Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ: HJLI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/20/2021 – Hancock Jaffe Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is involved in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic medical devices to treat cardiac and vascular diseases. Its product candidates consists of the porcine tissue based VenoValve, which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat Chronic Venue Insufficiency; CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery and a porcine tissue based heart valve, is an ideal candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is based in IRVINE, United States. "

4/14/2021 – Hancock Jaffe Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/12/2021 – Hancock Jaffe Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Hancock Jaffe Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2021 – Hancock Jaffe Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Hancock Jaffe Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.01% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

