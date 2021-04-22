Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.88.

ICHR opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ichor has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

