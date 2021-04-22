Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s (CBRL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CL King

CL King restated their neutral rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $170.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $3,827,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

