Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.20.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $93.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.82.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

