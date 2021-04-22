Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYRS shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Shares of SYRS opened at $6.13 on Thursday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $377.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

