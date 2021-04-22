88mph Hits Market Capitalization of $47.25 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for $130.83 or 0.00237150 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 88mph has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. 88mph has a market cap of $47.25 million and $1.74 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00070418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00096029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.64 or 0.00724438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.20 or 0.08456701 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050548 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 389,595 coins and its circulating supply is 361,135 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, "Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. "

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars.

