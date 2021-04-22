Rentberry (BERRY) Trading 17% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $477,740.94 and approximately $3,613.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00070418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00096029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.64 or 0.00724438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.20 or 0.08456701 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050548 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

