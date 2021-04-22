MidasProtocol Market Capitalization Hits $1.41 Million (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $106,206.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00070418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00096029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.64 or 0.00724438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.20 or 0.08456701 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050548 BTC.

MidasProtocol Coin Profile

MAS is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

