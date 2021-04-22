Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.75. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $771,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $4,833,987.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,148,830 shares of company stock worth $84,697,501 in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

