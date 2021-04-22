Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-16% to $805.6-827.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.76 million.Pentair also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.80-2.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.71.

NYSE PNR opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20. Pentair has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $64.72.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

