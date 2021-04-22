Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.27.

NYSE:RY opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.38. The stock has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $95.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

