Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 177 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $160.35 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $170.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.