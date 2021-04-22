United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

