Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $600.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $583.29.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $508.90 on Wednesday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $528.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

