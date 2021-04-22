Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.04 Million

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Bounty0x has a market cap of $1.04 million and $45,875.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 45.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00069465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.17 or 0.00744461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00095498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,755.26 or 0.08802420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00049403 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.