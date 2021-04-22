Scotiabank Weighs in on Nutrien Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) – Scotiabank increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nutrien to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB set a C$53.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.00.

TSE:NTR opened at C$67.60 on Thursday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$41.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.55 billion and a PE ratio of 67.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.84.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.58 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.588 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

