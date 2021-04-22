Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $399.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $399.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.39.
Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $384.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $386.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $352.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.