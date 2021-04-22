Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $399.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $399.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.39.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $384.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $386.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $352.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

