Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target Raised to $258.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $258.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

Shares of WLTW opened at $235.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.03 and a 200 day moving average of $214.33. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $173.06 and a fifty-two week high of $245.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

