ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Raised to $750.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $750.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $655.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.14. The company has a market cap of $275.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a 12-month low of $275.96 and a 12-month high of $655.84.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

