Arlington Partners LLC Invests $77,000 in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

